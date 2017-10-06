Many patients feel they are alone in their struggle with IBD, not knowing how to explain IBD to others. Take Steps EMPOWERS patients and families while offering a safe and welcoming environment to CONNECT and INSPIRE one another. Walk day is filled with music, food, kid’s activities, local entertainment and most importantly, the company of hundreds of people who truly understand the impact of IBD. read more

Thank You to Our Event Sponsors Local sponsorship opportunities enable companies to gain exposure throughout the community while supporting this important cause. Providing a cash or in-kind donation helps keep event costs down and results in more funds directed to research, patient education and services. There are several ways your company can support Take Steps. read more

Local Hero: Jordan Raeside Jordan is a 14-year-old Freshman in high school. Her life changed in 2013 when she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. We thank Jordan for her bravery in sharing her story with the community to raise awareness for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis! Read more on Jordan's story

Volunteer Thousands of volunteers have helped the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) work toward our mission to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Without our volunteers, we would not be able to provide a high level of support, education, research, and resources to our IBD community. read more

MVPs Thank you to our top fundraisers and our top fundraising team. Are you a member of the Top Fundraising Club? read more