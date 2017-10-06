 

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

Find a walk

Chicago

Join the Chicago Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis on 6/10/2017!

Add to calendar 6/10/2017 6/10/2017 America/New_York Chicago Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis Location Crohn's & Colitis tdomenick@crohnscolitisfoundation.org

Location
Horner Park
Chicago
IL, 60618
Schedule
9:00 AM Check-in and Festival Start

10:00 AM Walk Start 
Walk coordinator
Tovah Domenick
646-398-3286
tdomenick@crohnscolitisfoundation.org
More Walk Details

Chicago Take Steps

Connect with patients, families, healthcare providers, and organizations while fundraising for cures.
 

$33,781.69raised

$100,000.00goal
CCFA - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America
top walkers
top teams

    Search for a Walker
    top team
  • More Walk Details
    • 1

    Many patients feel they are alone in their struggle with IBD, not knowing how to explain IBD to others. Take Steps EMPOWERS patients and families while offering a safe and welcoming environment to CONNECT and INSPIRE one another. Walk day is filled with music, food, kid’s activities, local entertainment and most importantly, the company of hundreds of people who truly understand the impact of IBD.

    read more

  • Sponsors

    • Thank You to Our Event Sponsors

    northwestern ts il.jpg

    Abbvie logo 2013    AutoTrader   

    takeda logo 6-3-15.jpg  UCB      salix 2017

    Local sponsorship opportunities enable companies to gain exposure throughout the community while supporting this important cause. Providing a cash or in-kind donation helps keep event costs down and results in more funds directed to research, patient education and services. There are several ways your company can support Take Steps.

    read more

  • Local Hero

    • Local Hero: Jordan Raeside

    Jordan is a 14-year-old Freshman in high school.  Her life changed in 2013 when she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease.  We thank Jordan for her bravery in sharing her story with the community to raise awareness for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis!

    Read more on Jordan's story

  • Volunteer

    • Volunteer

    Thousands of volunteers have helped the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) work toward our mission to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Without our volunteers, we would not be able to provide a high level of support, education, research, and resources to our IBD community.

    read more

  • Top Fundraisers

    • MVPs

    Thank you to our top fundraisers and our top fundraising team. Are you a member of the Top Fundraising Club?

    read more

  • Fundraising Clubs

    • Top teams and individuals can go above and beyond to provide hope, inspire action, and find cures through fundraising efforts and outreach. These teams and individuals become members of our Top Fundraising Club.

    read more

    Many patients feel they are alone in their struggle with IBD, not knowing how to explain IBD to others. Take Steps EMPOWERS patients and families while offering a safe and welcoming environment to CONNECT and INSPIRE one another. Walk day is filled with music, food, kid’s activities, local entertainment and most importantly, the company of hundreds of people who truly understand the impact of IBD.

    read more

    Thank you to our National Platinum Sponsor:

    Thank you to our local sponsors

    #takesteps

    #takesteps

    Fundraise on the go! Download the Take Steps mobile app and the Facebook app for your iPhone or Android today.

    © 2017 All Rights Reserved. Crohn's & Colitis Foundation